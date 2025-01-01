Jason and Kylie Kelce welcome baby girl

Jason and Kylie Kelce have welcomed their fourth daughter.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the podcaster announced that she gave birth to a baby girl named Finnley Anne Kelce on 30 March.

Alongside two close-up snaps, Kylie shared that the tot will go by the nickname of "Finn".

"Whoop, there she is! Finnley "Finn" Anne Kelce," she wrote in the caption.

Kylie, 33, also posted a sweet photo of herself cradling little Finn while she was sat in a hospital bed as well as an image of former NFL player Jason holding the new addition.

Following the happy news, the couple was inundated with congratulatory messages.

"Yaaaaaaay congratulations!!!!!" commented Kat Dennings, while Erin Andrews gushed, "Congrats guys."

Jason and Kylie, who wed in 2018, are already parents to Wyatt, five, Elliotte, four, and two-year-old Bennett.

And shortly after the Not Gonna Lie host announced her pregnancy in November, Jason shared his joy at becoming a dad again.

"It's been such a blessing to have three healthy, smart, wonderful children," the 37-year-old told E! News. "And hopefully we'll welcome a fourth into this world, and we'll be able to watch them fight and tear each other apart and all the good stuff."

It's not yet known if Jason's brother, Travis Kelce, and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, have met baby Finn.