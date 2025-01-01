Josh Brolin leads tributes to 'brave' friend Val Kilmer

Josh Brolin has led tributes to his "brave" and "uber-creative" friend, Val Kilmer.

The screen legend, perhaps best known for his performances in Top Gun and Batman Forever, died at the age of 65 on Tuesday.

His daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, confirmed that pneumonia was the cause of death.

Following the sad news, Brolin took to Instagram to post a photo of himself and Kilmer smiling while on a hike in a forest.

"See ya, pal. I'm going to miss you. You were a smart, challenging, brave, uber-creative firecracker. There's not a lot left of those," he wrote. "I hope to see you up there in the heavens when I eventually get there. Until then, amazing memories, lovely thoughts."

Meanwhile, Josh Gad uploaded a photo of Kilmer in costume as Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky in the 1986 action feature, Top Gun.

"RIP Val Kilmer. Thank you for defining so many of the movies of my childhood. You truly were an icon," the actor praised.

A spokesperson for the official Top Gun X account also shared a heartfelt tribute.

"Remembering Val Kilmer, whose indelible cinematic mark spanned genres and generations. RIP Iceman," they commented.

And in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, filmmaker Michael Mann recalled collaborating with Kilmer on his 1995 movie, Heat.

"While working with Val on Heat I always marvelled at the range, the brilliant variability within the powerful current of Val's possessing and expressing character. After so many years of Val battling disease and maintaining his spirit, this is tremendously sad news," he added.

Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and underwent chemotherapy and two tracheotomies. Following a procedure on his trachea, The Doors star had to use an electric voice box to speak.

Kilmer was also father to son Jack, 29, from his marriage to actress Joanne Whalley. The pair divorced in 1996.