Rosamund Pike was 'mortified' filming James Bond sex scene

Rosamund Pike felt "mortified" filming a sex scene with Pierce Brosnan for the 2002 James Bond film Die Another Day.

The British actress made her film debut as Bond girl and double agent Miranda Frost, who has an intimate scene with 007 on a swan sculpture bed "covered in furs".

It marked Pike's first time wearing adhesive tape to protect her modesty, and she has now revealed how they created an awkward sticky situation.

"We have this clinch, and then we separate, and I look at this body tape and the nipple covers and they're covered in hair. And I think, 'Oh my God, I'm waxing Pierce's chest,'" she recalled during an appearance on David Tennant Does a Podcast With.

"I was so mortified. I thought, 'Oh my God, he's so brave, and I'm pulling off his chest hair with every embrace.' And of course, it took a couple of takes to realise it was not him. It was the fake fur of the rugs adorning the swan bed. I literally thought I was waxing the poor man's chest."

Pike had nothing but praise for her co-star, calling Brosnan an "absolute gent" who "couldn't have been more supportive or kind" during the embarrassing situation.

Elsewhere in the interview, The Wheel of Time star noted that she'd never seen a Bond movie before landing her role.

She described the shoot as "a magic carpet of an experience" as she filmed her first scene opposite Dame Judi Dench, appeared alongside Madonna in a fencing scene, and got to have a sword fight with Halle Berry.