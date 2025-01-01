Brad Pitt to reprise Oscar-winning role for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel

Brad Pitt is set to reprise his Oscar-winning role of stuntman Cliff Booth in a sequel to Quentin Tarantino's 2019 movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The Fight Club star, who won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar, is set to return as the stunt double in the upcoming follow-up, which will be written by Tarantino but directed by David Fincher.

This is a highly unusual situation as Tarantino typically directs his own scripts. However, he only wants to make one more feature - as he intends to retire after releasing 10 - and he's waiting for the right project.

According to Deadline, Pitt got the Pulp Fiction director's blessing to show Fincher his script about the subsequent adventures of Booth and everything fell into place from there. The untitled film will be released via Netflix, where Fincher has a first-look deal.

Pitt was originally slated to star in Tarantino's 10th and final film, The Movie Critic, before the director scrapped those plans last year. Rumours suggest that the Hollywood veteran would have played Booth again in that film, considering the character was revealed to be a movie buff in Tarantino's 2021 book Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: A Novel.

The latest project will mark a reunion for Pitt and Fincher, who previously worked together on Se7en, Fight Club and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

It is not clear if Pitt's co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie will return for the follow-up.

Tarantino wrote scripts for films he did not direct himself back in the '90s, such as Tony Scott's True Romance and Robert Rodriguez's From Dusk Till Dawn. He has not directed a movie since Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

During an appearance at the Sundance Film Festival in January, the Kill Bill filmmaker said he was in "no hurry" to make his next feature because he wants to focus on raising his two children. However, he revealed that he is writing a play.