Morgan Wallen selling merch inspired by Saturday Night Live controversy

Morgan Wallen is now selling merchandise inspired by his controversial exit from Saturday Night Live at the weekend.

The country music star sparked controversy when he walked off the SNL stage early as the credits rolled instead of sticking around for a couple of minutes to celebrate a successful show with the cast members and guest host Mikey Madison, as per tradition.

Wallen's behaviour prompted viewers to wonder if he disliked his time as a musical guest on the sketch show. He fuelled the speculation further by posting a photo of a private jet on his Instagram Stories with the caption, "Get me to God's country."

The Last Night hitmaker has now capitalised on the furore by selling a white T-shirt and two baseball caps featuring the now-viral quote. They are being sold for $45 (£35) each on his official website.

He promoted the new additions to his shop on his Instagram Stories without additional comment.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that Wallen was offered a cameo in a pre-taped SNL sketch, Big Dumb Line, but he turned it down and was replaced by Joe Jonas.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, longtime SNL star Kenan Thompson discussed the singer's "abrupt" exit and questioned what he meant with his Instagram quote.

"The 'God's country' of it all is strange because it's like, 'What are you trying to say?' (Are) you trying to say that we are not in God's country? We're not all in God's country? We're not all under God's umbrella? That's not necessarily my favourite," he stated.

Wallen has yet to explain why he walked off the stage during the credits.