NEWS Guy Ritchie's 'Fountain of Youth' to premiere on Apple TV+ this May Newsdesk





Apple Original Films has unveiled the official trailer for the highly anticipated action-adventure “Fountain of Youth”, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Guy Ritchie. The star-studded film will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on May 23, 2025.



Starring John Krasinski and Academy Award winner Natalie Portman, “Fountain of Youth” follows two estranged siblings who embark on a daring global heist to uncover the legendary Fountain of Youth. As they decode cryptic historical clues, their journey takes them on an exhilarating adventure that could change their lives forever—and perhaps even grant them immortality.



The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Eiza González, Domhnall Gleeson, Arian Moayed, Laz Alonso, Carmen Ejogo, and Stanley Tucci.



“Fountain of Youth” is penned by James Vanderbilt and produced by Skydance Media, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger at the helm. Additional production credits include Tripp Vinson (Vinson Films) and Vanderbilt's Project X Entertainment team of William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, and James Vanderbilt. Executive producers Guy Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson, Jake Myers, and Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, Chad Villella, and Tara Farney) round out the powerhouse team.



With Guy Ritchie's signature storytelling, a gripping screenplay, and a cast packed with star power, “Fountain of Youth” promises to be an exhilarating cinematic experience. Mark your calendars for May 23, 2025 on Apple TV+.