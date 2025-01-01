Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, hits back at claim she is unrelatable

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has clapped back at claims that her life is not relatable.

The 43-year-old American star worked as a TV actress before her relationship with Prince Harry catapulted her into global superstardom.

The Suits star and the 40-year-old prince first started dating in 2016, married in 2018, then welcomed son, Archie, in 2019, and daughter, Lilibet, in 2021.

Last month, Meghan welcomed cameras into her life for her new Netflix lifestyle show, titled With Love, Meghan, which saw her cooking and crafting with celebrity friends.

Speaking to the New York Times on Wednesday, the star railed against accusations that viewers found her new life unrelatable, and quipped, "Don't they know my life hasn't always been like this?"

She went on to defend her TV show - which was renewed for a second season despite negative reviews - and her recently launched lifestyle brand, called As Ever.

The star insisted, "I need to work, and I love to work... This is a way I can connect my home life and my work."

She explained that she had been working since she was 13 - with her acting career and her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, flourishing before she met Harry.

With the launch of As Ever on Wednesday, fans were able to buy a range of products through Meghan's online shop - including flavoured teas, cookie mix, and honey.

Within hours, the complete collection of products sold out - with her website urging fans to subscribe to be alerted once products were back in stock.