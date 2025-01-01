Jessie Buckley reveals first pregnancy

Jessie Buckley has revealed she is expecting her first child.

The 35-year-old Irish actress and singer has been married to a mental health worker named Freddie since 2023 and they keep their relationship firmly out of the spotlight.

However, on Tuesday, the Wild Rose actress made it clear for all to see that she is expecting a baby when she arrived at a CinemaCon event in Las Vegas.

Buckley arrived on the red carpet wearing a black polo neck and a long black skirt and paused for photographers while holding her visibly pregnant tummy.

The star was in the Nevada city as part of Warner Bros. Pictures The Big Picture Presentation which showed highlights of the film studios upcoming release slate.

She was joined for a segment by actress and director Maggie Gyllenhaal - who directs the Irish star in the forthcoming musical monster film, The Bride! - which is due for release next year.

Buckley plays Frankenstein's bride in the feature - while Christian Bale stars as Frankenstein's monster, and other cast members include Penélope Cruz and Peter Sarsgaard.

Away from acting and red-carpet events, Buckley has remained almost silent about her personal life and has not revealed many details of her husband or married life.

She confirmed in a 2024 episode of Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware that she had married in 2023 in a ceremony in Norfolk, England - but she has said of her husband, "He is gorgeous."