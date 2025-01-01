Katherine Ryan admits cheating on an ex

Katherine Ryan has confessed she once cheated on an ex-partner.

The 41-year-old Canadian comedian has been in a civil partnership with Bobby Kootstra since 2019 and they share two children.

She also has a teenage daughter from a prior relationship and has now opened up on a past romance she endured when she was a single parent.

Chatting to the Mad, Sad and Bad with Paloma Faith podcast, Ryan confessed, "I cheated on one of my partners and that's bad but I feel that he deserved it and I'm always really glad that I did it."

She continued, "As a single mother people were like, 'Oh, he left you' and I was like no, no, I begged him to leave for a long time.

"Isn't it funny that a lot of men won't respect that choice like they will respect another man's property. So once another man comes into the picture then they go, 'Oh'."

She then admitted, "I had so much guilt and you never wanna hurt someone else intentionally. But looking back at the big picture as you say, nobody knows what's gone on for the ten years or five years or two years or whatever it may be."

And she added, "I had no choice I feel. The choice, I suppose, would have been, be more courageous and just go. But in this relationship, we were done. I had asked him to leave."

Ryan and Kootstra had dated as teenagers and reignited their romance years later when the comedy star returned to her hometown while filming Who Do You Think You Are?, reuniting the couple.