Jean-Claude Van Damme accused of sex with trafficked women

Jean-Claude Van Damme has been accused of having sex with multiple Romanian women he knew were trafficked.

A criminal complaint was filed with the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) as reported by CNN affiliate Antena 3.

The complaint alleged that the married martial artist-turned-actor engaged in sexual relations with five women trafficked by a criminal group believed to be led by a Romanian businessman and modelling agency owner named as Morel Bolea.

The women were allegedly presented to Van Damme as a "gift", and the alleged acts took place in Cannes at an event he organised, according to the outlet.

A timeframe for the alleged acts was not noted.

The lawyer for one of the alleged victims claimed that the women "were in a state of vulnerability, with the suspicion that they were exploited."

"At one point in Cannes, at an event organized by Jean-Claude Van Damme, several Romanians who are currently being investigated for the establishment of a criminal group and pimping allegedly offered Jean-Claude Van Damme five Romanian women - photo models in Romania - for him to have sexual relations," the attorney told the outlet.

Van Damme - whose acting credits include Kickboxer, Double Impact, Street Fighter and a guest appearance on Friends - has been married five times to four different women.