Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's baking line sells out in minutes

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's new range of culinary goodies, As Ever, sold out in less than an hour.

"Our shelves may be empty, but my heart is full!" the Duchess shared on Instagram. "We sold out in less than one hour and I can't thank you enough... for celebrating, purchasing, sharing and believing. It's just the start @aseverofficial Here we go!"

The As Ever line included eight items inspired by the Duchess's love of cooking, entertaining and hostessing. The first drop for the brand showcased limited quantities of a crêpe mix, shortbread cookie mix, a few flavours of tea, flower sprinkles, honey and a raspberry spread.

The brand is expected to expand seasonally, adding new products for each drop.

The tasty items sold out despite some complaints online about the high prices for the everyday household items. The jar of honey was priced at $28 (£21.40) and raspberry spread in keepsake package was on sale for $14 (£10.70).

The Duchess's product drop was timed with to coincide with her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, which launched on 4 March. The former Suits actor was joined by her famous friends and chefs, as she shared her favourite recipes and hosting tips.