Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo reveal first look at Wicked 2

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have shared a special first look at Wicked: For Good with the audience at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas.

Grande, who dropped her Eternal Sunshine Deluxe album last week, joined the Broadway performer for the Universal Pictures presentation at Caesar's Palace.

The leading stars of the movie were accompanied by director Jon M Chu and producer Marc Platt on the stage as they shared a short teaser, which has yet to be unveiled to the public.

The teaser kicked off with Glinda - played by Grande - searching for Elphaba (Erivo) in Emerald City as she calls out: "Elphaba, I know you're here. Just come out before the monkeys spot you," as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

In response, Elphaba replies: "This is between us, the wizard and I (sic)," before she writes the message 'Our wizard lies' with her broomstick in the sky.

The audience inside the cinema was also shown a snippet of Glinda's wedding to Prince Fiyero - played by Jonathan Bailey.

A glimpse of Dorothy was also shown - although her face could not be seen.

Wicked: For Good is set to hit cinemas on 21 November, a year after the first part of the musical adaptation was released.