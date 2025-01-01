Nicolas Cage's son Weston avoids jail for assault on mother

Weston Coppola Cage, son of actors Nicolas Cage and Christina Fulton, has been directed to take part in a two-year mental health diversion programme.

The news comes during a hearing to try to resolve two felony assault charges alleging he "snapped" and violently attacked his mother at his apartment complex last year.

"Mr Cage does suffer from an eligible mental health disorder. I'm satisfied it was a significant factor in the commission of the charged offences," the Los Angeles County judge said at the hearing. "It's obvious he was suffering a breakdown at the time."

Coppola Cage's lawyer revealed his client had received intensive inpatient and outpatient treatment following the incident in April last year.

The lawyer said at the time of the alleged assaults, Weston had changed doctors and had just started a new medication. He said his client has been sober since his arrest.

"He hasn't felt this good in years. He's in a good head space, about to get married. He moved away from the location he was living in before and is definitely making progress," his lawyer shared.

The judge agreed that if Weston "stays out of trouble", the case could be dismissed in April 2027.

Weston's mother attended the hearing and said she supported diversion over prison. She then recounted the alleged assault.

"Nothing prepared me for 28 April 2024, the night my son almost took my life," Fulton told the court. "The pain was excruciating. My vision went black. If it wasn't for the person who risked his life to save me, my family would have buried me."