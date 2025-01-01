Teddi Mellencamp diagnosed with another four brain tumours

Teddi Mellencamp is "fighting for her life" after being diagnosed with another four brain tumours.

In February, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced she had been hospitalised as a result of numerous brain tumours and would be undergoing surgery and radiation treatments.

Previously, Teddi underwent surgery to remove stage 2 melanoma, a type of skin cancer, in 2022.

And in an interview for Us Weekly published on Wednesday, the podcast host shared that doctors had recently discovered another four small tumours on her brain during an emergency scan.

"I'm fighting for my life. But also, for my family's life and all the people I love," she told the outlet.

Teddi went on to recall how her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, took her to hospital earlier this year after she began suffering from severe migraines.

"The pain had become something I'd never felt before," the 43-year-old shared, before recounting how her former co-star, Kyle Richards, was able to pull some strings to get her admitted to the right hospital. "We call Kyle and we're like, 'How do we get into (Cedars-Sinai Medical Center)?' And she called around and found a way for us to get in. Kyle saved the day. I believe it was within 24 hours that an incredible surgeon was able to remove four tumours from my brain. I didn't know they had been there for six months to a year, and we had no idea."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Teddi reflected on how the devastating diagnosis has made her grapple with her own mortality.

The TV personality, who is the daughter of musician John Mellencamp, is mother to daughters Slate, 12, and Dove, five, and son Cruz, 10.

"Well, a little PSA: Get life insurance early... and do your will. Doing all of those things once you've already been diagnosed with cancer isn't a dream. That's really hard. Hopefully you never get sick, but do it before you get sick," she added.