Khloé Kardashian blames 'mommy issues' on being sent to camp as a child

Khloé Kardashian has joked that she has "mommy issues" as a result of Kris Jenner sending her away to a holiday camp as a child.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, the reality TV star travelled to Joshua Tree, California with her mother Kris and sister Kim Kardashian for a luxury camping trip.

But during the experience, Khloé recalled how she was still a little scarred from the time Kris organised for her to attend a Space Camp "for a week".

"I mean, my mom doesn't like to talk about it, but the woman left me everywhere. I don't know if she was trying to get rid of me, but I'm still here," she said in a confessional.

Addressing Khloé's claim that Kris had "abandoned" her, the 69-year-old insisted that it simply wasn't the case.

"Khloé, are you OK? Abandonment? You went to camp as a child. That's a privilege. Like, people dream about going to Space Camp. (Amazon founder) Jeff Bezos probably went to Space Camp. You kids need to appreciate what these experiences have been in your childhood and what they have meant to your growth as a human, OK?" she sighed.

Kris then begged Khloé, 40, to give her a little more credit for raising her and her five siblings.

"Give me a little credit for being a great mom, not abandoning you. You're starting to sound like Kourtney (Kardashian, eldest daughter)," the matriarch continued.

Elsewhere, mother-of-two Khloé insisted that she has moved on from the camp debacle.

"I think I'll forever have mommy issues, forever, but I'll take them. I like them," she teased.