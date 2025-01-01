David Schwimmer couldn't listen to Friends theme song for many years

David Schwimmer has admitted he couldn't listen to the Friends theme song for many years.

During an appearance on the Making a Scene podcast on Tuesday, the actor - who played Ross Geller on the '90s sitcom - revealed that he couldn't bear to re-watch any episode of the popular series for a very long time.

"I never watched the show after we finished it," he told co-hosts Matt Lucas and David Walliams. "For me, it's like, 'I did it, I'm moving on.' I don't really go back and revisit."

However, David changed his perspective when his daughter discovered Friends when she was around nine years old.

The Goosebumps star shares Cleo, 13, with his ex-wife Zoë Buckman.

"I'll be really honest, there was a time for quite a while that just hearing the theme song would really," the 58-year-old sighed, referring to The Rembrandts's 1995 song, I'll Be There for You. "You know what I mean? I just had that reaction. I mean, I just had heard it so many times."

Quoting the lyrics of the track, Matt commented, "Well, no one told you life was going to be that way."

"Correct, thank you," David replied. "Any time you'd go on a show or a talk show or an interview, that would be your intro song. So, I just didn't have the greatest response to it."

Elsewhere, the actor noted that Cleo's response made him change his tune.

"I'd be making breakfast or whatever and I'd hear my kid's laughter," he recalled. "My whole relationship to that song and to the show changed."

Friends, also starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry, ran for 10 seasons from 1994 until 2004.

Matthew died at the age of 54 in October 2023 due to the acute effects of ketamine and accidental drowning.