New James Bond producers 'getting started' in London

The newly appointed producers of the James Bond franchise are "getting started" on the next chapter in London.

Longtime Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson shocked Hollywood in February when they announced they were stepping back and handing creative control of the beloved spy films over to Amazon MGM Studios.

During the studio's first-ever presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Amazon executives Courtenay Valenti and Sue Kroll revealed that the new producers, Amy Pascal and David Heyman, were getting to work on the next era in the franchise's history.

"We are committed to honouring the legacy of this iconic character while bringing a fresh, exhilarating new chapter to audiences around the world alongside Amy and David," said Valenti, the studio's head of film, streaming and theatrical. "They are both in London getting started and couldn't be here tonight, but we wanted to thank them for what we know will be an incredible partnership."

According to Deadline, Valenti called the duo "filmmaking legends" and added, "Thank you, Amy and David!"

They did not share any further details, such as if they'd found their new 007, who follows on from Daniel Craig.

Amazon executives acquired the distribution rights to James Bond when they bought MGM in 2022. Broccoli and Wilson remain co-owners of the property alongside Amazon MGM Studios, which now has full creative control of the beloved film series.

Last month, it was announced that Pascal and Heyman would oversee the Bond film franchise and produce future instalments through their Pascal Pictures and Heyday Films banners.

"James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema," they said in a statement. "We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson who made so many extraordinary films and honoured and excited to keep the spirit of Bond very much alive as he embarks on his next adventure."

Heyman is no stranger to producing beloved British film franchises, having worked on the Harry Potter series and the first two Paddington films. Meanwhile, former Sony executive Pascal is best known for producing the Tom Holland Spider-Man trilogy.