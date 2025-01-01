Rumer Willis reveals she still takes baths with her sisters

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter Rumer Willis has revealed she still takes baths with her adult sisters.

During an appearance on the What in the Winkler podcast, the movie stars' eldest daughter Rumer, 36, gave an insight into her close bond with her sisters Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31.

"They are absolutely bonkers, and my best friends," Rumer said of her siblings. "We still take baths together, my sisters and I. That's just the kind of house that I grew up in. People might think that's crazy and weird but I don't."

The actress also revealed that she co-sleeps with her daughter Louetta, who turns two in April, and has no issue sharing a bed with The Substance star.

"Honestly, I hope Lou will, like, still sleep in bed with me when she's my age," Rumer confessed. "I still sleep in bed with my mom, and I don't think it's weird."

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress, who shares Louetta with her ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, added that she doesn't understand why parents train their children to sleep in a separate room.

"I always think about it as, imagine if you took a baby gorilla or a dog when it was two weeks old or three months old, and had it sleep in a different room than (its) mom. Everyone would look at you like you were crazy. But yet we're like, 'Oh no, that kid can sleep through the night. It's got to fend for themselves, got to learn how to self-soothe,'" she insisted. "By the way, we as adults don't even know how to self-soothe."

Rumer also acknowledged that her parenting choices get judged by others no matter what "because of who I am and because of who her grandparents are".

Demi and Bruce were married from 1987 to 2000. He has two young daughters with his second wife, Emma Heming Willis.