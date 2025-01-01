Michael Palin pays tribute to late actor Lee Montague

Michael Palin has paid tribute to his friend Lee Montague following his death aged 97.

The Monty Python actor, 81, has remembered the BAFTA-winning Bergerac star following his recent passing.

"Very sad to hear that I shall not see Lee again. He was such good company, wise, experienced, empathetic, funny. It was always a pleasure to share a stage with him," he told North London newspaper Ham & High.

Palin and Montague often performed together alongside the likes of Robert Powell and Simon Callow at the Keats Community Library in Hampstead, which Montague helped save from closure more than once.

Robert Lindsay, who appeared alongside Montague in the 1980s TV series Seconds Out, also paid tribute, telling the publication, "I'm devastated as I regarded Lee as my theatrical Dad and I have kept in touch with him over many years."

Montague, who was born Leonard Goldberg, enjoyed a career on the screen and stage for six decades and was known for playing tough, menacing characters.

He began his screen career in 1952 in John Huston's Moulin Rouge before starring in projects such as Bill Budd, Brother Sun, Sister Moon, Jesus of Nazareth and Eleanor Marx, in which he played Karl Marx.

Montague also played Henri Dupont for a few episodes of Bergerac in the '80s, and he became the first storyteller on the children's show Jackanory in 1965 and narrated 15 episodes.

He had two children with his actor wife, Ruth Goring, to whom he was married for 67 years until her death in 2023.