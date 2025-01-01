How To Train Your Dragon 2 remake has already been greenlit

'How To Train Your Dragon 2' has already been announced.

Universal has greenlit a sequel to the upcoming live action adaptation of the beloved 2010 animated film before the first remake has even hit the big screen.

Gerard Butler revealed the news during CinemaCon, with the live action 'How To Train Your Dragon 2' set to be released on June 11, 2027.

Director Dean DeBois - who wrote and directed this year's film - will be returning, having co-directed the original film with Chris Sanders.

In terms of cast, it has been confirmed Mason Thames (Hiccup) and Nico Parker (Astrid) will be reprising their roles.

He told the crowd at CinemaCon: "We are so excited to give your theaters a big summer title in two years time."

There is still two months before the first 'How To Train Your Dragon' remake hits the big screen on June 13.

The animated 'How To Train Your Dragon' trilogy was based on the books by Cressida Cowell.

The series was set in Berk, a mythical Viking village, and tells the story of Hiccup, a teen wishing to become a dragon slayer like the other Vikings.

He injures a rare Night Fury dragon but is unable to bring himself to kill it.

He instead helps and befriends the dragon Toothless, and discovers that things are not exactly as they seem in the conflict between Vikings and dragons.

Butler - who is playing Stoick the Vast, the same role he voiced in the animated films - recently opened up on how the new version's live action feel will allow for a scarier experience.

He told The Direct: "I just saw a rough cut. So there really were maybe 20 percent special effects done. And I get goosebumps when I think about it.

"It was so amazing and so powerful. And then you see parts of it where they are closer to being done, and your jaw just drops."

He noted that the biggest draw for the remake is getting the chance to create this world with "real people" and dragons that look like they belong.

He explained: "And the best way for me to describe it is, I made three of those movies over many years, and I always wondered, I love the animated movies, but I always wondered, 'God, what if this was real? What if we were really there, real people, real dragons?'

"And we had a chance to do that, to make it real. And I think that is one of the main differences."