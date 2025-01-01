Michelle Williams learned 'a lot' from intimacy coordinator on Dying for Sex

Michelle Williams has revealed she learned "a lot" from the intimacy coordinator on her new show Dying for Sex.

As she attended the New York City premiere for the FX for Hulu mini series on Wednesday, the actress told People how working with a trusted colleague made a huge difference ahead of filming the sex scenes. Williams has recalled how she felt "safe" and "understood" after consulting with the intimacy coordinator.

"Not just making sure that every actor felt safe and like their boundaries were respected, but that they were also allowed to have private conversations," Williams shared of her experience. "I think that's actually what's so important about an intimacy coordinator, is that you're allowed to have a private conversation ahead of time."

She added, "You know that your scene partner feels safe, feels understood, and whatever trauma or past they bring inherently as a human being who's walked a long road to get here. They're going to be safe and that's going to be protected and taken care of."

Dying for Sex follows the story of a woman who is diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer and subsequently experiences a sexual awakening after deciding to leave her husband.

The show, based on the Wondery podcast of the same name, also stars Jay Duplass.

Duplass had nothing but praise for his co-star Williams and admitted that while some of the scenes were improvised, the 44-year-old actress remained an inspiration on set.

"It was very ram jam entering the show," he explained. "We just kind of winged it and did it, we made it up as we went, but I mean, look, Michelle Williams is one of our great living actors. I think we all know that."

He continued, "Me being in the same room with her, being able to make art with her is incredible, and what's so amazing and impressionable about her is that she works with a beginner's mind."

Dying for Sex, which also stars Rob Delaney, Jenny Slate and Sissy Spacek, is scheduled to air from 4 April.