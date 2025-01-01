Adam Devine opens up on horrifying misdiagnosis

Adam Devine has opened up about being misdiagnosed with a rare condition.

The 41-year-old Pitch Perfect star has been dealing with chronic pain for years - and doctors believed he could be suffering with Stiff Person Syndrome.

The condition, which Celine Dion has openly discussed being diagnosed with and which is medically called Moersch-Woltman Syndrome, causes muscles to tighten and can lead to premature death.

While appearing on the In Depth With Graham Bensinger podcast this week, Devine shared his fear that he had been given a death sentence that wouldn't allow him to see his young son grow up when doctors reached the wrong conclusion about the cause of his muscle pain.

The actor said, "When your muscles get so tight that you can no longer walk, you can no longer move - then your heart will stop beating because your heart is a muscle, it gets too tight to beat, and then you die. And so essentially the average life expectancy is six years."

He added, "(Doctors) told me I was dying. Literally within this last year they told me that."

The star has been married to Chloe Bridges, 33, since 2021 and they welcomed a son named Beau in February last year - and he feared the diagnosis would have a major impact on his family life.

He said, "(I remember thinking) 'Oh great, now I'm gonna die. He's gonna be 6 years old, he's only gonna know a crippled father.'"

Doctors later linked his body pain to the fact he was hit by a cement truck as a child, breaking the bones in his legs.

Devine went on to explain he had hip surgery last year to try to aid his condition but thinks that stem cell treatment he underwent in Colombia had a more impactful effect.

He said, "It hurts to sit for too long, it hurts to stand for too long, it hurts to walk for too long. I have to foam roll two-three times a day, I have to do stretches two-three times a day."