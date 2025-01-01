Michelle Williams secretly welcomes fourth child

Michelle Williams's family has grown - as the Hollywood star has welcomed a fourth child.

The 44-year-old actress has been married to theatre and television director Thomas Kail, 48, since 2020, and together they welcomed two children, born in 2020 and 2022.

It has been revealed that Williams - who also has a 19-year-old daughter named Matilda from her past relationship with late Australian actor Heath Ledger - has welcomed her third child with Kail.

People magazine broke the happy news on Thursday, reporting that the five-time Oscar-nominated star and her husband welcomed their new child via a surrogate six weeks ago.

While Williams and Kail's first child is known to be a son named Hart, they have kept the name and gender of their subsequent children out of the spotlight.

The Dawson's Creek icon has been known to speak about her children rarely but shared her pride at being a mother while speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 2023 to declare, "My heart obviously belongs to my children; they tug at it the most.

"But I really want to be able to have both (work and a family). And I think that it requires deep thought and learning and the support of other women to figure out how to get through it."

Williams was in a relationship with Ledger, who died aged 28 in 2008, from 2004 until 2007 and was married to musician Phil Elverum, 46, from 2018 until 2019.