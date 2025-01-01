NEWS Amandaland's Peter Serafinowicz splits from wife of 23 years Newsdesk Share with :





Amandaland star Peter Serafinowicz has separated from his TV actor wife of 23 years.



The star of the hit BBC comedy series has split from Sarah Alexander, according to a report in the Daily Mail which quotes a source close to the couple as saying, "It's very sad, but the split is recent."



Alexander, a star of the popular BBC sitcom Coupling, and Serafinowicz are parents to two children, a son and a daughter.



Serafinowicz played Johannes Van Der Velde, the extrovert South African boyfriend of social climber Amanda (Lucy Punch) in Amandaland, which has been commissioned for a second series.



The Liverpool-born actor, whose Hollywood roles include the voice of Darth Maul in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, and Garthan Saal in Guardians Of The Galaxy, is the new host of the US game show Million Dollar Secret, billed as Netflix's lavish answer to The Traitors.



His wife hit the headlines in 2001 when, aged 30, she began a relationship with the veteran actor Gerald Harper, then 70. In 2002, she left him for Serafinowicz, whom she later married.



Serafinowicz is also known for his impressions of Donald Trump, whom he redubbed in a sassy camp voice, which became an internet sensation.

