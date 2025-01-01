Tom Hanks' daughter reveals childhood of 'violence' and 'deprivation'

EA Hanks, the daughter of actor Tom Hanks and his first wife Susan Dillingham, has revealed shocking details about her childhood.

Short for Elizabeth Anne, EA opened up about her turbulent early years which she says were filled with "violence" and "deprivation" in her upcoming book, The 10: A Memoir of Family and The Open Road.

An account of the six-month road trip she took in 2019 from Los Angeles to Florida, the book follows EA as she seeks to know more about her late mother's troubled life.

Dillingham died in 2002 from lung cancer at the age of 49.

Her now 42-year-old daughter claimed that Dillingham physically abused her and neglected her and her brother, Colin Hanks.

"I am a kid from the first (non-famous) marriage. My only memories of my parents in the same place at the same time are Colin's high school graduation, then my high school graduation," she wrote in an excerpt published by People.

"I have one picture of me standing between my parents. In it, my mother's best wig is slightly askew."

After her parents separated in 1985, EA and Colin went to live in Sacramento with her mother, where EA claims her mom physically abused and neglected her children.

From the age of five to 14, EA experienced "years filled with confusion, violence, deprivation".

"One night, her emotional violence became physical violence, and in the aftermath I moved to Los Angeles, right smack in the middle of the seventh grade."