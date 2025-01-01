Lady Victoria Hervey declares Virginia Giuffre car crash 'karma'

Lady Victoria Hervey has declared Virginia Giuffre's car crash to be "karma".

Lady Victoria Hervey did not mince her words when she responded to news Andrew's accuser was in hospital.

Virginia, 41, was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein and sued Prince Andrew in 2021 for sexual assault. Andrew denied the allegations, settling the matter out of court.

This week, after Virginia posted a photograph of herself in a hospital bed, her face badly bruised, explaining she had been involved in a car accident and had "four days to live" as it had caused kidney failure.

Victoria reposted the photograph, accompanied by the song The Final Countdown and with the word "KARMA" across the image.

"If Virginia Giuffre really does have days to live, then a complete confession is needed," she wrote.

"I don't believe it though. The FBI are on her right now and arrest warrants are incoming: she's conveniently dying to evade jail."

Victoria did not offer evidence the Federal Bureau of Investigation was investigating Virginia.

"She has a lot to answer for," Victoria, who dated Andrew in 1999, went on.

"I call this divine judgement by God. People say karma has a way of catching up, don't they? What goes around comes around."

Virginia's publicist Dini von Mueffling said in a statement: "Virginia has been in a serious accident and is receiving medical care in the hospital. She greatly appreciates the support and well wishes people are sending."