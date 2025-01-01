Live-action Tangled on pause after Rachel Zegler Snow White bombs

The live-action version of Tangled has been put on pause after Snow White bombed at the box office.

Disney is believed to be reassessing the potential of other live-action movies in the wake of Snow White's poor performance at the box office.

Sources reportedly confirmed that pre-production on the live-action version of the 2010 animated feature Tangled has been put on ice.

Producers had started booking meetings with potential talent to star in the remake, however all live-action adaptations are now believed to be on hold as the studio takes a closer look at its production strategy.

Premiering on 21 March, Snow White grossed $69 million (£53 million) domestically and $145 million (£111 million) worldwide so far on a production budget of $270 million (£203 million), leaving it significantly in the red.

The movie was plagued with controversy, angering some over its reimagining of the seven dwarf characters as "magical creatures".

Lead actress Rachel Zegler sparked dissent among fans over her Latina heritage as well as for her political social-media posts.

An early interview in which she declared the original Snow White movie "weird", angered die-hard fans of the source material.

Disney also has live-action iterations of its hit movies Lilo & Stitch, and Moana, in the works for release this May and in July 2026 respectively.