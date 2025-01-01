Ryan Reynolds 'blood' of 'enemies' joke resurfaces

Justin Baldoni has quoted Ryan Reynolds' former statement that he drinks the "blood" of his "enemies"

The It Ends With Us star cited former comments from his legal opponent in documents filed this week, referencing a 2024 Deadpool & Wolverine press conference in which Ryan joked that he drank the blood of his enemies.

"I've realised that I'm too big to fail at this point, so I just crush my enemies and drink their blood," the 48 actor told journalists in London last year.

On 1 April, in response to Ryan's legal team's motion to have Justin's $400 million (£305 million) defamation lawsuit dismissed, the Baldoni camp asked the judge to deny his request, citing Ryan's 2024 joke in a bid to shore up their argument.

A spokesperson for Ryan responded to the filing.

"They once again claim defamation without alleging who was defamed, what specifically was said, or how anyone suffered actual harm," the spokesperson stated.

"Unlike Mr. Baldoni, who built his brand pretending to be a man who is 'confident enough to listen' to the women in his life, Ryan Reynolds actually is that man and he will continue to support his wife as she stands up to the individuals who not only harassed her but then have retaliated against her."