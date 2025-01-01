Meghan McCain hits out at Carrie Coon over 'conservative' comments

Meghan McCain has hit out at Carrie Coon over her "conservative" comments.

The right-wing media commentator defended her position after The White Lotus star singled her out in an interview.

"I do think people like Meghan McCain and her community are really gratified to see a conservative person on television," Carrie, 44, told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week, referring to a character on the current season of The White Lotus.

In one scene, the character skirts admitting she voted for President Trump - whom Meghan, 40, has vocally supported.

Meghan was quick to lash out at Carrie via social media.

"Yes Carrie, I am 'gratified' that the conservative character represented on White Lotus is the responsible, family oriented one not making a fool of herself," she wrote.

"Unlike the progressive liberal you're representing who is sleeping with hotel staff and showing her t**s to everyone."

Her post referred to a recent episode of the show in which Carrie's character, a left-leaning progressive, swims topless while intoxicated at a holiday resort.

This week's spat is the latest in a series of arguments the two women have engaged in online.

In early March, Carrie reposted one of Meghan's X posts about brain cancer with the caption, "Who's gonna tell her?", seemingly referencing President Trump's cuts to healthcare spending.

Days later, Meghan reignited the conversation by posting that she was trying to, "decide if I should still watch (The White Lotus) tonight since one of the stars decided to tweet some nasty c**p at me."