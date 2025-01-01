Adam Devine claims Zac Efron 'ghosted' him after asking to stay at his home

Adam Devine has claimed Zac Efron "ghosted" him after calling "out of the blue" and asking to stay at his house.

During an appearance on the In Depth with Graham Bensinger podcast on Wednesday, host Graham questioned whether the Pitch Perfect actor is on good terms with the High School Musical star, who he appeared opposite in the 2016 comedy, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates.

In response, Adam recalled how Zac once called him to ask whether he could crash at his home - but never showed up.

"Zac calls me - hasn't called me in a couple years - and calls me out of the blue. He's on some private island somewhere, and he's like, 'Hey man, I just want to let you know that I miss you,'" he recounted. "And I'm like, 'I miss you too, dude. You're a good friend of mine, yada, yada.' And he's like, 'You still have that place down by the beach?' And I'm like, 'I do.'

"And he's like, 'Would it be cool if I came and crashed with you for two weeks?' And I'm like, 'Uh, yeah, yeah, yeah, come stay with me,'" the 41-year-old continued. "And he's like, 'All right, I'm going to call you tomorrow to get all the details, and then, I'll be there early next week, OK?' And then, you'll send me the address and all that.'"

Adam went on to describe how he informed his wife, Chloe Bridges, on the plan and started to prepare for Zac's arrival.

The couple, who wed in 2021, are parents to a 14-month-old son named Beau.

"I'm like, 'Chloe, I think Zac's going to come live here for a couple weeks. I don't know.' And she's like, 'OK, yeah, I guess so,'" Adam remembered. "And then he ghosted me, dude. Never called back. I even texted him like, 'Are you gonna stay here?' And I haven't talked with him since, so I have no idea, dude, no idea."

Representatives for Zac, 37, have not yet responded to The Righteous Gemstones star's comments.