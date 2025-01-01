NEWS Mel Gibson's gun rights to be restored Newsdesk Share with :





U.S. Department of Justice officials have reportedly decided to reinstate Mel Gibson's gun rights.



On Thursday, editors at The New York Times reported that the Mad Max actor is one of 10 people with convictions who will soon be allowed to own guns again, despite federal laws barring most of those convicted of domestic abuse from accessing firearms.



According to the outlet, Attorney General Pam Bondi has approved the move, with the names set to be published in The Federal Register shortly.



Representatives for the Department of Justice and Gibson have not yet commented on the report.



In March 2011, the Braveheart star pleaded no contest to a misdemeanour battery charge relating to an alleged incident involving his former girlfriend, Oksana Grigorieva, that occurred the previous year.



He was sentenced to three years of probation, and as part of a deal to avoid jail time, was made to undertake community service and counselling.



Elsewhere in the report, journalists claimed the issue of Gibson's gun rights has caused conflict within the Justice Department.



Last month, pardon attorney Elizabeth G. Oyer alleged she was ousted by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration after she refused to restore the 69-year-old's right to own a weapon as a result of his conviction.



In January, Trump named Gibson as a "special ambassador" for Hollywood alongside Sylvester Stallone and Jon Voight.