Elizabeth Olsen admits Marvel movies aren't to her 'personal taste'

Elizabeth Olsen has admitted Marvel movies aren't to her "personal taste".

The 36-year-old actress played Wanda Maximoff / the Scarlet Witch in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) appearing in films such as 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' and spin-off TV series 'WandaVision' but she has since stepped away from the franchise and admits she's trying to pick new projects which are more aligned with her interests.

During an appearance on the 'Wild Card with Rachel Martin' podcast, Olsen explained: "I think I haven’t always successfully made choices in my work that are aligned with my personal taste and that is something I feel like I’m still trying to prove when I meet people.

"Especially if it’s a work-type meeting and be able to express my personal taste in films, literature, and so I still think I have that to prove ...

"Because I have spent so many years doing Marvel that I feel like all the other jobs I have to do have to really reflect my personal taste, because as much as I love being a part of this world - and I’m proud of what I’ve been able to do with the character - it’s not really the art that I consume.

"Which I have been very honest about."

Olsen went on to admit she felt lucky and "proud" to be a part of the MCU but the narrative about actors appearing in superhero films has changed over the last few years.

She added: "I thought they were such great Greek-type scale stories that reflected politics, culture in a really lovely way.

"And so I felt really proud to jump into it. And then, within the last 10 years, it’s taken on this narrative of like, it’s like a hot take, whether an actor says they would never do a Marvel movie or not."

It comes after Olsen revealed she is not involved in the next two ‘Avengers’ movies due to her busy schedule.

When The Hollywood Reporter asked if she’d be working on ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’, she said: "No, I’m back [in the US].

"I just finished [‘Panic Carefully’]. I’m moving on to filming a pilot for FX [called ‘Seven Sisters’]."

Reflecting on her exit from Marvel, Olsen - who can currently be seen in the indie sci-fi movie ‘The Assessment’ - said she was glad to return to smaller films.

She explained: "You end up having fewer people on the crew, and because ‘The Assessment’ also had a smaller cast, there’s such a community that you build to intimately create these [smaller-scale movies].

"You’re also on set more. You’re physically having to do more pages every day, and the rhythm of how you shoot, no time is wasted. I can’t stand wasted time on set. I have a lot of patience, generally speaking, but when there is time where nothing is happening, I really don’t understand it.

"It’s not like that happens a lot, but it does happen sometimes when you have the funds to tinker slowly. So I love the energy of having to get through so much in a day."