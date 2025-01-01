Tiffany Haddish and Chelsea Handler to honour Joan Rivers with tribute special

Tiffany Haddish and Chelsea Handler are to celebrate the life and career of Joan Rivers during an upcoming comedy tribute special.

On Thursday, producers at NBC announced that Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute will air on the network on 13 May. The feature will honour the legacy of comedy trailblazer Rivers, who died at the age of 81 in September 2014.

Alongside the likes of Haddish and Handler, the special will feature appearances and musical bits from the likes of Rachel Brosnahan, Margaret Cho, Nikki Glaser, Neil Patrick Harris, Bill Maher, Howie Mandel, Joel McHale, Tracy Morgan, Patton Oswalt, Aubrey Plaza, Sarah Silverman, Jean Smart, and Rita Wilson.

In a statement, Joan's daughter Melissa Rivers insisted her mother would be thrilled to be the subject of the special.

"It's incredibly moving to see so many iconic comedians come together to celebrate her legacy, especially the women whose careers she helped make possible by breaking down so many doors," she said. "I know she'd be thrilled to see how far things have come, and she'd still have notes. This is more than a tribute. It's a reminder of the trail she blazed and the joy she brought to so many."

Filmed at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York, proceeds from the show will benefit the charity God's Love We Deliver, which Joan supported for many years.

In addition, an extended and uncensored version of the special will stream via Peacock on 14 May and will feature other comics, who will be announced at a later date.

"Joan Rivers is deserving of her status as one of the funniest and most influential comedians of all time," added NBCUniversal Entertainment executive Jen Neal. "She paved the way for so many women who came after her and this special is a way to honour her for all of her incredible achievements both on the stage and off."