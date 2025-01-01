Halle Berry addresses speculation she'll return as Storm in Avengers: Doomsday

Halle Berry has shut down speculation that she will reprise her role as Storm in Avengers: Doomsday.

The cast members of the next Marvel team-up movie were unveiled last week, revealing that Berry's original X-Men co-stars Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn, Alan Cumming and Kelsey Grammer would be back in their roles.

This led many to wonder why Berry had been missed off the list, and fans started to speculate that she would be announced at a later date or be saved as a surprise for the film.

However, the Oscar-winning actress had some bad news for Storm fans during an interview with Black Girl Nerds at CinemaCon.

When the reporter told her that they were waiting for her name to be announced, she replied, "Keep waiting. It's not going to be there. It's not going to be there."

Berry played the weather-manipulating mutant in four X-Men movies from 2000's X-Men to 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past.

She wasn't the only X-Men cast member to be missing from the original announcement; Hugh Jackman, Famke Janssen and Anna Paquin's names were also noticeably absent.

However, Marvel bosses have already teased that more cast members will be revealed later, meaning that glaring omissions such as Chris Pratt, Tom Holland and Ryan Reynolds may also be confirmed in the future.

Berry previously expressed interest in returning as Storm in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine but Reynolds never officially asked her to be involved.

"Blake (Lively) asked me one time - I ran into her at a Marc Jacobs fashion show - and she said, 'Would you ever be in my husband's movie as Storm?' I said, 'Yeah, if he asked me,' but he never asked me," she told ComicBook.com.

Avengers: Doomsday is currently filming in London. It will be released in cinemas on 1 May 2026.