Michelle Williams 'in contact' with co-star James Van Der Beek amid his cancer battle

Michelle Williams has been in touch with her former Dawson's Creek co-star James Van Der Beek amid his cancer battle.

The Brokeback Mountain actress told Entertainment Tonight that she has been keeping her co-star in her heart and mind since he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

When asked if they were in touch, Williams replied, "Absolutely. We're in contact, and he's in our hearts and our minds, and he knows that. And we're here for him in every and all ways."

It is unclear who Williams meant by "we" but she may have been referring to her fellow Dawson's Creek co-stars such as Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson and her close friend Busy Philipps.

The Fosse/Verdon actress played Jen Lindley alongside Van Der Beek as Dawson Leery for the teen drama's entire six-season run between 1998 to 2003.

Van Der Beek revealed to People in November 2024 that he had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer in August 2023.

"I've been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family," he said. "There's reason for optimism, and I'm feeling good."

In an update to Extra last month, the 48-year-old shared that he was "in a healing phase" and could "see the finish line". He was also well enough to participate in the U.S. competition show The Masked Singer.

Williams plays a breast cancer sufferer in her new TV show Dying for Sex, which premiered on Friday on Hulu and Disney+.