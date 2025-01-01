Olivia Munn blasts 'gluttonous' all-female Blue Origin space flight

Olivia Munn has blasted the all-female crew of the upcoming Blue Origin space flight for participating in such a costly and "gluttonous" endeavour.

Six women, including Katy Perry, Gayle King and Lauren Sánchez, will fly into space for approximately 11 minutes on 14 April.

Discussing the event while guest hosting Today With Jenna and Friends on Thursday, The Newsroom star questioned the need for the mission.

"I know this probably isn't the cool thing to say. But there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now," she stated. "What are you guys gonna do up in space? What are you doing up there?"

When host Jenna Bush Hager noted that the flight would be 11 minutes, Munn compared it to a ride on the Space Mountain rollercoaster at Disney's theme parks and asked why they needed to publicise the mission.

The 44-year-old then highlighted the cost of the flight and the amount of resources being spent on it.

"I know this is probably obnoxious, but like, it's so much money to go to space, and there's a lot of people who can't even afford eggs," she added.

"What's the point? Is it historic that you guys are going on a ride? I think it's a bit gluttonous. Space exploration was to further our knowledge and to help mankind. What are they gonna do up there that has made it better for us down here?"

When Hager shared that the crew planned to be in full glam inside the spacecraft, Munn responded, "What? They said this out loud?!"

Earlier this week, the six crew members posed for a photo shoot and gave an interview to ELLE magazine, in which Perry said, "Space is going to finally be glam."

The three famous women will be joined by rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.