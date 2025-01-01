Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver defend Rachel Zegler amid Snow White backlash

Lily Allen and her podcast co-host Miquita Oliver have defended Snow White actress Rachel Zegler following the recent backlash against her.

Having landed the lead role in the live-action remake of the Disney classic, the actress later received criticism after she publicly showed support for Palestine and criticised the original movie.

Jonah Platt, the son of Snow White producer Marc Platt, subsequently branded Zegler "narcissistic" and criticised her for dragging "personal politics" into the promotion of the movie as he blamed her for its poor box office performance.

In the latest episode of the podcast Miss Me?, Allen and Oliver discussed Platt's comments, with Oliver jumping to Zegler's defence.

"Interesting, he assumes her political beliefs have no place anywhere and that she is narcissistic to even have them," she said of Platt. "If you go on his page, he is very political, pro-Israel, and his political beliefs are all over the output he puts in the world. So it's a very confusing situation and incredible that they've put the blame on this 20-year-old girl."

Allen also waded into the debate, as she pointed out that Disney princesses are usually praised for standing by their beliefs,and argued 23-year-old Zegler should also be allowed freedom of expression.

"In terms of Disney films, it's always quite central to anyone's character that they stand up for what they believe in," the Smile singer insisted. "Isn't it that the protagonist usually has some sort of struggle where they have to stand up in adversity? So Platt can go f**k himself basically."

Elsewhere in the podcast, Oliver slammed the decision to use CGI for the Seven Dwarfs characters, and insisted the negative reaction to the film, which was released last month, was likely because the remake was "just a bit s**t, and not Rachel Zegler's fault".