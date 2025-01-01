Russell Brand issues statement following rape charges

Russell Brand has issued a statement after it was revealed he has been charged with rape.

On Friday, the Metropolitan Police in London announced they had charged the 49-year-old comedian with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape and two counts of sexual assault.

After the news broke, Brand took to social media to issue his response to the allegations made by the charges - and denied wrongdoing.

He said in a video statement to fans, "I've always told you guys that when I was young and single, before I had my wife and family who are just out of shot over there, my beautiful children, I was a fool, man.

"I was a fool, man, before I lived in the light of the Lord. I was a drug addict, a sex addict, and an imbecile, but what I never was, was a rapist. I've never engaged in non-consensual activity, I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes. I want to thank all of you for your continuing support."

He continued: "I want let you know that our show will be on Rumble on Monday, thanks for your support there. And of course I'm now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court and I'm incredibly grateful for that."

He added: "In the meantime you lot, stay free. and we will be continuing to discuss this matter. Praise the Lord."

Brand is due to appear at London's Magistrates' Court on Friday 2 May where he will face the charges made against him.