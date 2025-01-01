The Amateur actor Rami Malek 'loves playing outcasts'

Rami Malek loves playing "outcasts".

The 43-year-old actor has admitted that he gravitates towards "characters who are alienated and who can be seen as outcasts", and that was one of the attractions of making 'The Amateur'.

Rami - who played the villainous Lyutsifer Safin in the 2021 Bond film 'No Time to Die' - told The Hollywood Reporter: "For myself, I gravitate to characters who are alienated and who can be seen as outcasts or feel like misfits or feel overlooked and disenfranchised perhaps. And to see them go on and do extraordinary things is something I wanted to really imbue in this script and this story in every way."

Rami stars alongside the likes of Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe, and Laurence Fishburne in 'The Amateur', the new thriller film.

And the actor can see some similarities between his 'Amateur' character and computer hacker Elliot Alderson, the role Rami played on the TV series 'Mr. Robot' between 2015 and 2019.

Reflecting on the similarities, the Hollywood star explained: "I think [it’s] that feeling of being alienated, suffering through grief, going through all the stages of grief.

"He’s also quite different. He’s a family man."

Rachel plays his deceased wife, Sarah, in the new film, and she relished the experience of working with her showbiz pal.

The actress said: "When he talked to me about how much he loved this project and why he loved it and why this relationship was so crucial for his journey throughout the film to get it right, it became very hard to say no.

"Rami’s a very convincing producer of this film, which I really appreciate."

Rachel, 34, and Rami are now keen to work together on another project.

She said: "We’re in conversation, trying to figure out what the right thing is."

Meanwhile, Rami previously admitted that he gets a "thrill" from storytelling.

The actor told The Talks: "I get a thrill out of storytelling and investigating humanity from all walks of life. I prefer the more peaceful times, so there is a not a part of me that wants to jump out of a plane or go bungee jumping.

"Storytelling is not just an adrenaline thrill, it’s very fulfilling for me when people come together in a collaborative way, without questioning or second guessing ourselves. When we jump in headfirst and begin to create a world that is only going to live for two and a half hours."

Rami also admitted that he's always been "drawn to stories".

He added: "We’re constantly trying to figure out the meaning of life. That is man’s great struggle. And I’m sure that’s what every human being is trying to find.

"Personally, I never cease to be astonished by the human capability for survival, perseverance, compassion, and love. And stories that offer the opportunity to investigate all of those in a visceral way, those are the ones that are almost impossible to pass up on."