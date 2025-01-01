David Duchovny lists his conditions for X-Files return

David Duchovny has issued a list of conditions for a potential return to The X-Files.

The 64-year-old actor plays Fox Mulder, alongside Gillian Anderson as Dana Scully, in the hugely successful film and TV franchise that has been running on and off since 1993.

The series, created by Chris Carter, last aired in 2018 but there have been reports of a potential revival since 2020.

Speaking to the New York Post on Friday, Duchovny remained coy about returning to the show - saying it would need to have a compelling "point" and have "everybody" on board.

He said, "I don't know (if I would return). I was just interviewing (former Vanity Fair editor) Graydon Carter on my podcast (Fail Better) and he always asks, 'What's the point of the thing? Why do this thing now?'

"And so, it's very probable that there could be a good point to doing it and it's also possible that we won't have a point of doing it."

He went on to explain that there would need to be "a point to do it and everybody wants to do it" in order for him to return.

He also shared he is still close to his co-star Anderson, 56, but added they only see each other "once in a while."

He explained, "We live in different parts of the world now, so whenever she's in my part of the word, or I'm in hers, we'll see each other."