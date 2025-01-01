Michelle Williams hits out at Brokeback Mountain Oscar snub

Michelle Williams has hit out over the fact Brokeback Mountain failed to win a major Oscar.

The 44-year-old Hollywood star was herself nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as Alma Beers Del Mar in the 2005 romantic drama.

The film, directed by Ang Lee, was up for the Best Picture award at the 2006 ceremony - but lost out to the crime drama Crash, directed by Paul Haggis.

Now, two decades after Brokeback Mountain was released, Williams has hit out over the award controversy as many at the time felt the wrong movie won.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, show host Andy Cohen blasted the Oscars result, quipping "I was very upset about the best picture loss. I mean, Crash? Is that what won?"

His comment prompted Williams to respond, "I mean, what was Crash?"

The star also explained that the cast and crew of the film were stunned by the reaction from reviewers, critics and fans in the run up to the movie release.

She recalled, "I remember doing the junket, you don't get an opportunity to see a lot of grown men cry, and that was the moment I think that we all knew it was going to be special to people."

Brokeback Mountain starred Jake Gyllenhaal and the late Australian actor Heath Ledger as Jack Twist and Ennis Del Mar - American cowboys who fall in love.

Williams and Anne Hathaway played on-screen wives Alma Beers Del Mar and Lureen Newsome Twist respectively.

While the film didn't win the Best Picture Oscar, Lee walked away with the Best Director award and the film also won Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Score.