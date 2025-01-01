Naomie Harris recalls pep talk from George Clooney

Naomie Harris has recalled getting a pep talk about her career from George Clooney.

The British actress has revealed that the actor and filmmaker inspired her to branch out and launch her own app.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, Harris explained that while she could have diversified her career by writing, directing or producing, she was initially content being an actress.

"My agents have often asked me whether I'd like to go down that route, but I've always felt that acting was my dream and it's enough of a challenge for me," she said.

However, the Skyfall actress later decided to launch a new app after Clooney inspired her to take the plunge.

"It's all down to George Clooney - I blame him!" the star, 48, said with a laugh.

According to the publication, the pair were in Mykonos, Greece, for a photoshoot when the Ocean's Eleven star approached Harris with some career advice.

"He made a beeline for me, and he spent about an hour talking to me about how I couldn't just be an actress anymore, about how times had changed and I could do anything," she recalled. "I don't know why he suspected this of me, but he said, 'I know you have a voice and I know you're not using it.'"

Harris later pitched an idea for a new app to Lars Rasmussen, the software developer behind Google Maps.

While keeping details close to her chest, the 28 Days Later actress teased that the app, which is currently in development, is designed to challenge "an industry that hasn't had disruption since its inception".

She then clarified that she has no immediate plans to give up acting, adding, "So for as long as I possibly can, I'll do both."