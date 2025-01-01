Bella Ramsey reflects on coming out as nonbinary at young age

Bella Ramsey has reflected on coming out as nonbinary at a young age.

The Last of Us actor, who uses they/them pronouns and came out as non-binary in January 2023, has revealed how being in Hollywood affected how they handled coming out.

"Part of the job of being an actor is that you're supposed to have an answer to every question that people ask you," Bella told British Vogue in a recent interview. "But actually the answer can be: 'I don't know and I'm not ready to talk about that,' and that's something that I'm still figuring out."

The 21-year-old star then compared coming out to their recent autism diagnosis.

"The label of being autistic has been so helpful to me because that's helped me to understand myself, but gender and sexuality-wise, labels do not feel comfy for me in any capacity, because I feel like I'm putting myself into a box. I feel trapped," they explained.

Bella then admitted that they sometimes feel "sad" that they haven't been able to explore their sexuality in private like everyone else.

"That's a privilege I don't really get any more," they told the publication. "If I did want to explore other things, like facets of my gender identity, that would be done publicly."

They continued, "As much as I would try and keep it private, if someone recognises me on the street, say if I'm presenting differently, (and) takes a photo, then that is just talked about."

In an interview with The New York Times published in January 2023, the Game of Thrones actress, who was 19 at the time, said their "gender has always been very fluid".