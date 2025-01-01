Will Poulter's Warfare role 'was more objective'

Will Poulter found filming 'Warfare' to be a unique career challenge.

The 32-year-old actor stars alongside the likes of Joseph Quinn, Kit Connor, Michael Gandolfini, and Noah Centineo in the new war movie, and Will admits that playing a real-life person proved to be a new challenge for him.

The London-born star told HeyUGuys: "The challenge was less about acting and sort of crafting a performance or ... sort of coming up with a character. It was more about representing true-life counterpart. Doing exactly what was ordered of you. Responding to protocall and recreating a real event.

"So, there's less creativity about it, in a way. So it becomes more objective and more about ... execution."

The new movie tells the true story of a platoon of US Navy SEALs on a mission through insurgent territory in Iraq in 2006.

Will was meticulous in his preparation for the role, and he actually thinks he's learned a lot of valuable life lessons through making the film.

The actor shared: "I have great admiration for the man I represent. I got to spend a good amount of time with him. And when I wasn't able to do so in person, I was able to do so virtually.

"I learned a lot of things from him in terms of accountability and responsibility. You know, leadership skills ... and I hope to apply some of those things in my life going forward, long after this film is released."

'Warfare' is the directorial debut of Ray Mendoza, and the story is based on his own experiences during the Iraq war, when he served as a US Navy SEAL.

Will relished the experience of working with the first-time director - but he doesn't plan to try his hand at directing anytime soon.

Asked whether Ray's experience had inspired him to consider directing, the Hollywood star replied: "Not necessarily. I don't see directing in my near future.

"I feel like I have a lot to learn in the acting department still.

"Maybe one day in the future, but no ... for now, I'm just grateful to be part of Ray Mendoza's first film and I believe it's going to be the first of many films for him."

Meanwhile, Will starred in 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' back in 2023, and he embarked a physical transformation for the role.

The actor previously admitted that he "wouldn’t recommend" anyone follows his example.

He told The Independent: "It’s difficult talking about it because with Marvel it’s all secret squirrel, but the most important thing is that your mental and physical health has to be number one, and the aesthetic goals have to be secondary, otherwise you end up promoting something that is unhealthy and unrealistic if you don’t have the financial backing of a studio paying for your meals and training.

"I’m in a very privileged position in that respect, and I wouldn’t recommend anyone do what I did to get ready for that job."