Filmmaker Paul Schrader accused of sexual assault by former personal assistant

Writer-director Paul Schrader has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by his former personal assistant.

In new civil court documents, a 26-year-old woman known as Jane Doe claimed that the Raging Bull and Taxi Driver screenwriter forcibly grabbed her and kissed her while they were at the Cannes Film Festival in May last year for the premiere of his film Oh, Canada.

Three days later, the 78-year-old filmmaker allegedly "forced Ms. Doe into his hotel room, under the guise of packing his bags for him, and he exposed his penis to her".

In the motion, Doe claims that Schrader made her work in a "sexually hostile, intimidating, and humiliating environment" during her stint as his personal assistant between May 2021 and September 2024.

Doe's legal team allege that she was fired for refusing to acquiesce to Schrader's advances. In the subsequent months, Schrader allegedly agreed to pay a confidential settlement to resolve her allegations but he had a change of heart and backed out last month.

Doe's team filed the paperwork in New York on Thursday to make Schrader comply with the agreement.

Attorney Menaka Fernando, representing Doe, told The Independent, "As stated in our motion, Ms. Doe is simply seeking to enforce the settlement agreement between the parties resolving her sexual harassment and sexual assault claims. We have no further comment at this time and ask that the media respect Ms. Doe's privacy."

Meanwhile, Schrader's attorney, Philip Kessler, described the claims as "desperate, frivolous, and opportunistic".

"The underlying intentions of the plaintiff here contain many very material inaccuracies, and are obviously designed to paint Mr. Schrader in a very false light, in an effort to intimidate and coerce him into settling," Kessler said. "And just to be very clear, Mr. Schrader never had sex in any form with the plaintiff, nor did he ever attempt such a thing. We will vigorously defend this."

The filmmaker is also known for writing and directing movies such as American Gigolo, First Reformed and The Card Counter.