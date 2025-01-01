Will Forte regrets not doing The Amazing Race with Val Kilmer

Will Forte regrets not participating in the reality competition show The Amazing Race with his former roommate Val Kilmer.

The former Saturday Night Live comedian remembered his friendship with the late Top Gun actor in an essay for Vulture days after his MacGruber co-star died of pneumonia on 1 April. He was 65.

In his essay, Forte recalled that Kilmer moved into his home while he was "having a dispute with his landlord" and they got "really into" reality TV, particularly The Amazing Race, when they lived together for two and a half months.

The Batman Forever star was such a big fan of the series - where contestants have to race each other across the world - that he wanted them to do it, but their agents did not support the idea.

"Then, at a certain point, he said, 'Will, you and I have to go do The Amazing Race. We have to. Let's do The Amazing Race," Forte wrote. "I'm like, 'I am so fully in.' We got really excited about it, and then we called our respective agents and managers, and they were like, 'There's no way you guys are doing that.' That is, maybe to this day, the biggest regret of my whole career - that I never did The Amazing Race with Val."

"I think we would've gotten out very quickly, but it just would've been the experience of a lifetime," Forte added of the show, which is similar to the U.K.'s Race Across the World.

Forte also shared that he and Kilmer discussed working together again after their 2010 comedy MacGruber but "nothing really serious".

"He was always like, 'Oh, I'm going to go do this thing for Francis Ford Coppola' or something like that. Somehow, we lucked into getting him to do MacGruber, but I didn't know if I was going to get that lucky to get to work with him again," he wrote. "I settled for being his roommate."