Eiza González felt 'so scared' on first day filming Baby Driver

Eiza González felt "so scared" walking on to set on her first day of filming her 2017 movie Baby Driver.

The Mexican actress played Monica 'Darling' Costello in Edgar Wright's action thriller alongside Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx, Kevin Spacey and Ansel Elgort.

The film marked her first major Hollywood movie and she felt very nervous at the thought of acting opposite such well-known names.

"I was so scared. I remember walking into that set and it was like Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm and Kevin Spacey and Ansel (Elgort) and Jon Bernthal and I was the only woman on my first day. Lily James was in the movie but we never really worked together," she said on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast. "There's no warm-up; you're with heavy hitters, and I was really scared.

"Edgar was just so kind in letting me create and gave me so much openness and I felt so inspired in that room, but I was f**king s**tting myself, I'm not gonna lie. I was so nervous."

González added that she'd "die" for Wright, as well as anyone who supported her when she first pursued an acting career in America. This includes Jon M. Chu, who gave the actress her first English-speaking movie with 2015's Jem and the Holograms.

"Jon Chu was the first person to actually cast me in a (Hollywood) movie. He did a movie that was not successful at all and we always laugh about it called Jem and the Holograms," she said of the Wicked director. "We've been friends ever since."

The 35-year-old made a brief appearance as Jetta, a member of a band called The Misfits, in the musical drama. She revealed she would have been in a second instalment but it "never happened" because the first one was a financial failure.