Woody Harrelson reveals reason he turned down The White Lotus

Woody Harrelson has clarified why he stepped away from a major role in HBO's hit series The White Lotus.

The Cheers star has dismissed reported claims that salary negotiations led to his exit.

According to Daily Mail, the star was initially considered for the roles of Frank (now played by Sam Rockwell) and Rick (portrayed by Walton Goggins) in the third season of the acclaimed drama.

While reports previously suggested that Harrelson left the project after learning all cast members would receive equal pay, he now says the decision had nothing to do with money.

In a statement to The Daily Beast, Harrelson revealed, "I was set to do The White Lotus and very excited.

"Unfortunately, their production schedule shifted, and conflicted with a pre-planned family vacation, forcing me to make an extremely hard decision."

Expressing praise for his replacement, he added, "Things must be meant to be though, because I couldn't have done as fantastic a job as Sam, who is killing it."

Producers later confirmed that Harrelson's unavailability led to the casting of Sam Rockwell as Frank.

The third season of the hit show, set in Thailand, premiered on 16 February and features a star-studded ensemble including Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Lalisa Manobal.