Jack Black's A Minecraft Movie takes box office by storm

A Minecraft Movie has surprised at the box office with the year's best opening weekend so far.

After earning $55 million (£43 million) on Friday, Jack Black and Jason Momoa's movie adaptation of the blockbuster Minecraft video game is projected by Deadline to earn upwards of $130 million (£100 million) in the US from its first weekend. This prediction far out-performs box office projections from earlier in the week.

If the opening success continues into next weekend, A Minecraft Movie is on track to break the record for the biggest opening for a video game adaptation of all time.

"What the world needs now is love, sweet love," Black said, singing Burt Bacharach's 1965 hit at the film's world premiere in London's Leicester Square.

"We've got to work together, my God. There's so much violence and war and hatred. And that's what I love about this movie - there's a lot of love in it and there's a lot of creativity.

"There is some anger and violence too, but in the end it's about friendship and working together to make a better place."

Black stars as the video game's main character, Steve, and Momoa plays Garrett, a down-and-out 1980s video game champ. The duo and their posse are pulled through a mystical portal into the Overworld - a block-filled land where people can build anything they want.