SZA 'can't believe' Ben Stiller agreed to star in Drive music video

SZA is still shocked that Ben Stiller agreed to star in the music video for her song Drive.

The music video, which was released in December, features the Zoolander actor lip-syncing to the song as he drives his car before getting out of the vehicle and pulling some bizarre moves.

SZA has now revealed that she was adamant it had to be Stiller, even when her team tried to convince her to cast John Cena instead.

"I can't thank you enough. I can't even believe you said yes," she told Stiller on The Severance Podcast with Ben Stiller & Adam Scott. "Full transparency, right, they tried to get me to concede to John Cena and I was like, 'No.'

"I love John Cena; shout-out to fine-a*s John Cena. I was like, 'No, I need my Ben, please.' I can't even believe you said yes. They were like, 'No, no, no, it's too far-fetched, it's never gonna happen.' And I was like, 'OK, well, I can't see it any other way.'"

SZA, real name Solana Rowe, explained that she's a huge Stiller fan because he has "brought (her) so much joy and inspiration (her) entire f**king life".

The Meet the Parents star responded by saying that he was "so happy that John Cena didn't get it".

SZA and Stiller made an online connection back in May last year when she demanded the second season of Severance "right the f**k now". When the funnyman - who directs and produces the show - replied, "Ok ok got it," she apologised and told him to take his time.

As a result, she was invited onto the Severance companion podcast to discuss season two.